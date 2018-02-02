Company
About the Role:Senior Planner - Logistics
Bulgaria, Burgas – Oil&Gas Project
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Business Management, Computer Science, Math & Statistics
- 5-10 years experience in Project Planning. Preference in Engineering and
- Procurement stages.
- Expert Excel Skills (including VBA)
- Expert P6 (Primavera) skills
- Schedule Risk Analysis experience preferred
- Chevron, EM, Operator experience preferred
- Independent analysis and assessment of schedule key risks and trends in a group of schedules with high volume of activities and other reports with large data sets.
- Routine updates and roll up of detailed schedules into summary schedules through P6 and through Excel.
- Develop automated summary schedules.
- Perform risk analysis on schedules and provide “What-If” analysis on summary schedules.
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
