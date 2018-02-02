Senior Planner - Logistics

About the Role:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Business Management, Computer Science, Math & Statistics

5-10 years experience in Project Planning. Preference in Engineering and

Procurement stages.

Expert Excel Skills (including VBA)

Expert P6 (Primavera) skills

Schedule Risk Analysis experience preferred

Chevron, EM, Operator experience preferred

Independent analysis and assessment of schedule key risks and trends in a group of schedules with high volume of activities and other reports with large data sets.

Routine updates and roll up of detailed schedules into summary schedules through P6 and through Excel.

Develop automated summary schedules.

Perform risk analysis on schedules and provide “What-If” analysis on summary schedules.

Bulgaria, Burgas – Oil&Gas Project