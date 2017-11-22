About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for a Senior Planner Scheduler with extensive experience in the Oil and Gas Petrochemical industry.

Wood Group has been selected to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah, and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Provide clear definition of the Planning requirements for his assigned project and to be fully familiar with the Contract provisions* Ensure that Contractor prepares, issues and maintains the required Schedule for the project* Ensure adherence by the Contractor to all the issued Planning documents and procedures* Ensure the Contractor applies correct Planning techniques as appropriate in accordance with the approved Project Controls Execution Plan* Ensure the engineering, procurement and construction interfaces are correctly in place and being managed efficiently* Ensure that the Contractors Planning Systems provide the best possible control tools for the Management / Supervisory staff on the project to allow them to expedite timely completion of the work* Ensure that, at all times, the EPC Contractor and Client team are fully aware of:* the Project targets* the current status* exceptions to plan* required remedial action* the forecast for recovery to the plan* Ensure that the Project Director / Project Manager is aware of any potential major problems, and to propose remedial action, i.e. to initiate an "Early Warning" system* Review progress and performance updates from the Contractor to verify accuracy and advise the Project Director / Project Manager of any adverse trends in progress* Audit Contractors reports and schedules to ensure they represent an accurate status of the project periodically* Assist the Contractor on any problems or planning matters* Alert the Project Director / Project Manager to any issues which could give rise to claims from the Contractor and ensure accurate records are maintained to support any analysis of claims as required* Provide input to the Project Change Control process with regard to evaluation of submitted variation requests and evaluate Contractors analysis of the impact on schedule and performance* Provide input to the Risk Management process with regard to schedule as required* Provide summary schedules and presentation material for management use* Provide project controls input to regular Project Reports* Establish and promote good professional working relations with the Contractor, Project staff and the Client at all times* Read, understand and implement the Company Safety Policy and the arrangements described in the Company and area Safety Management System documents* Assist Project Controls Manager in the preparation of schedule reports* Prepare monthly report graphics as required by the Project Controls Manager* Visit site if required* Perform other related duties as assigned by management

Skills /Qualifications:

* Minimum 15 years' experience of working in senior roles in similar project environments* Experience of working for major Middle East clients* The ability to interface with others, and to communicate well at all levels* The commitment to identify, analyze and propose solutions to problems in a constructive and positive manner* Primavera P6 experience* EPC experience in the Oil & Gas industry, some of which refinery related* Ability to produce level 1 to level 4 schedules depending on project requirements* Experience of Progress Measurement processes* Able to quickly assimilate changes into project schedules and identify key project risks* Good oral and written English language, with good report writing, analytical and computer skills