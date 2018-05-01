About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently looking to recruit a Senior Planning Engineer in Stockton on a contract basis for 6 months. Rotational travel to Lagos, Nigeria will be required

You will join the Project Controls function which provides Project Control services on projects to include planning, cost control, document control and estimating. Project controls is involved in all stages of the project life cycle including Concept, FEED and the EPC phases subject to scope of requirements, to assist with providing these services, the Project Controls team utilises an in-house integrated project management system interfaced with proprietary systems where appropriate.

Key Responsibilities;

* To read, understand and implement the Company Safety Policy and the arrangements described in the Company and area Safety Management System documents in relation to the Planning function.* To be fully conversant with WorleyParsons Business Management Suite of applications (P6, JMS, Offshore Timenet)* Prepare resource schedules, for the offshore execution schedule ensuring the items below are covered* Develop the plan based on Job cards as well as information from the project team.* To code activities and apply logic links to enable schedule time analysis.* To baseline Schedule once agreed, with the Project Management Team.* Maintain schedules with updates from JMS.* Review baseline dates versus actual dates in the plan.* Monitor and report planned / actual / and earned man hours.* To liaise with Construction Disciplines to ensure accuracy of progress and forecast dates.* Liaise with the project team and planners to resolve conflicts.* Ensure the requisite quality of data is maintained.* To ensure the timely issue of accurate, updated plans and associated documents at the agreed intervals.* Report risks/changes against schedules to the Project Lead Planning Engineer, Project Engineer and Construction Engineer in a timely and concise manner.* To lead any schedule risk sessions in conjunction with the Risk Manager.* Ensure that vendor requirements in the schedule are accurate and liaise with logistics to ensure vendors are mobilised.* To ensure that the required planning data is available to the business for contract planning (in conjunction with the planning lead).* Supervise, guide and advise the less experienced members of the offshore planning team on planning issues.* Check all reports (Including S-Curves, Histograms, Tabular Reports and Schedules) generated

Role Requirements

Essential Qualifications:

* HNC or equivalent* Primavera P6 102* Primavera P6 106

Desirable Qualifications:

* Degree - Level 5 QCF in Planning/Project Controls* Member of a Professional Institution* Previous Planning experience, responsible for a large sized project or large sized-sub-element of a major project* Specialist knowledge in project control system (Primavera P6)* Previous experience in controlling, directing, supervising and managing the day to day activities of a planning team* Must be able to communicate with all levels up to top management* Demonstrates excellent leadership skills* IT/Computer Literacy in particular Primavera P6 and Microsoft Excel* Understands and applies planning theory, process and best practices* Capable of communicating with project groups and third parties to agreed standards, systems, processes to meet the project and client requirements* Capable of managing and co-ordinated approach to resolving procedural issues in a timely manner