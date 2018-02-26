Senior PM - Digital

About the Role:

My client, an organisation based in the Sydney CBD are recruiting for a Senior Digital PM for an initial 6 month period.

In this role you will be responsible for general project management duties including;

* Project Management responsibility for the delivery of assigned projects* Day to day management of project schedule, budget & scope* Management of day to day project management activities - e.g. daily stand-ups; allocations of project tasks

As well as the above my client is looking for the following skills and experience;

* Strong technology PM, skills experience commensurate with Senior PM role (5 - 10 years).* Proven delivery track record in complex technology environments, with digital delivery experience of customer facing applications - mobile, tablet or web.* Strong Project Management / Project Governance experience* Strong Financial / Vendor / Commercial acumen* Strong Negotiation / Stakeholder Management Skills* Ability to deal with ambiguity /changing requirements* Ability to deal with difficult stakeholders

If you believe you have the skills and experience and are available to start a new role within 2 weeks, please apply below or call Kris Coulthard on 0292 851 000



To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com