Senior PM - Digital

Progressive GE
Sydney
£112 to £1244 Per hour
Contract
IT%2C Communications Jobs
635857
Sunday, February 25, 2018 - 10:36pm
About the Role:
My client, an organisation based in the Sydney CBD are recruiting for a Senior Digital PM for an initial 6 month period.
In this role you will be responsible for general project management duties including;
* Project Management responsibility for the delivery of assigned projects
* Day to day management of project schedule, budget & scope
* Management of day to day project management activities - e.g. daily stand-ups; allocations of project tasks
As well as the above my client is looking for the following skills and experience;
* Strong technology PM, skills experience commensurate with Senior PM role (5 - 10 years).
* Proven delivery track record in complex technology environments, with digital delivery experience of customer facing applications - mobile, tablet or web.
* Strong Project Management / Project Governance experience
* Strong Financial / Vendor / Commercial acumen
* Strong Negotiation / Stakeholder Management Skills
* Ability to deal with ambiguity /changing requirements
* Ability to deal with difficult stakeholders
If you believe you have the skills and experience and are available to start a new role within 2 weeks, please apply below or call Kris Coulthard on 0292 851 000
To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com
