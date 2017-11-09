Senior / Principal Environmental Engineer

About the Role:

Responsibilities

* Reporting to the Group Manager Environmental, you will join a team of HSE professionals delivering Design HSE requirements to multi-disciplinary projects* Required to manage Design HSE requirements to ensure the delivery of high quality technical solutions to our clients, meeting project milestones* Expectation that you will be the project focal point to manage Design HSE issues in the early phase, then to focus in the later phases on environmental issues; and will either work as a sole Design HSE professional on the project, or as part of a larger team* Involved in the supervision and mentorship of junior staff, and to promote compliance with Wood's HSE system

Skills / Qualifications

* Substantial experience in the HSE profession, and with an Environmental focus, in the oil and gas industry both in the UK and overseas with FEED, EPC and PMC experience, including design office HSE management and preferably site based HSE management roles* Relevant first and preferably further degree level qualifications covering preferably in Engineering then HSE / Environmental disciplines* Preferably Chartered or equivalent status in an Engineering Institution and / or one or more of the relevant Technical HSE / Environmental disciplines professional bodies* Significant experience in one or more of the Technical HSE Disciplines with an Environmental emphasis* Oil & Gas, Refinery or Petrochemical experience* Experience in a professional engineering contracting, environmental engineering or consultancy capacity* A wide range of EIA and related permitting experience* Computer modelling skills with relevant application software* Fully conversant with ISO 14001, OSHAS 18011