Senior Process Automation, Control & Optimization Engineer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Senior Process Automation, Control & Optimization (PACO) Engineer to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.



Successful applicants will be responsible for the execution and delivery of the Process Engineering. This will include the use of relevant software such as HYSYS, running simulations, producing line lists, data sheets and philosophies. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such, will involve interfacing with other disciplines like, planning, construction, procurement, HVEC and client operations.



You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. Amec Foster Wheeler is looking at a right first time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team.

* Manage and deliver PACO Engineering Services to Assets and Projects, to achieve top quartile performance in Production and Projects Delivery* Implement BSP specific discipline standards, maximize the use of DEPs and ensure compliance as per DCAF / PCAP* Provide expert technical advice in the forms of discipline peer reviews, technical input and or support of key project and all PACO design activities, whether executed in house or by consultant / third party* Provide quality discipline input to key review milestones such as HAZOP, VARs and critical operation, run and maintain support activities including incident investigations and RCA studies* Provide support to management of performance standards for safety critical elements (SCEs)* Provide support to MOC (management of change) in Design, Operate and Maintain phases* Work with Supply Chain Management (SCM) / Regional / Global PACO to deliver Discipline Functional / Continuous Improvement Plans* Deputy Contract Holder for specialist vendor products and services under EFA and Standardization Initiatives* Implement fit for purpose (new) technologies to green and brown fields projects / upgrades* Contribute to the development and maintenance of PACO design standards, specifications, procedures, drawings and documents* Develop and promote best practices in own area of expertise, to include execution processes and systems; promote implementation to related global processes and tools* Provide specialist support to resolve commissioning and operational problem with PACO equipment and systems in projects execution, operation run & maintain* Coach for PACO SGPs and SATPs - provide on the job training and coaching for citizen / local staff, NPs and students

* BSc degree in Measurement & Control (or equivalent)* Chartered Engineer and / or membership of the Institute of Measurement & Control Engineers* 7 - 10 years PACO technical professional experience in oil and gas industry that include a minimum of 5 years in facilities design (front-end, conceptual and detailed design) and minimum of 2 years in project execution (including construction and commissioning) and operation and maintenance (including field troubleshooting)* Professional skill requirements meeting Global Discipline Engineering PACO General, job competence profile* Skill in field design engineering and construction / execution (including construction and commissioning)* Knowledge in operations and maintenance activities* Knowledge of relevant oil & gas HSE regulations including procedures and instructions. Full understanding of HSSE & SP management principles and its application* Fully familiar with smart field data acquisitions systems, asset management system, telemetry and network communication / protocol (Ethernet, TCP / IP, OPC, Radio, wireless, etc.)* Fully familiar with upstream production measurement and related engineering disciplines* Knowledge in Safety Integrity Level (SIL) methodology and assessment* Knowledge in SPI Intools and PCD-IT Security Management* Familiar with BSP-12, BSP-71, BSP-72 engineering, maintenance and production business processes* Possess a combination of strong technical & analytical skills* Good communication skills and interpersonal ability to lead and work in multi-disciplinary teams* Aptitude for taking initiatives are preferred