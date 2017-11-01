Senior Process Design Engineer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Senior Process Engineer to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.



Successful applicants will be responsible for the execution and delivery of the Process Engineering. This will include the use of relevant software such as HYSYS, running simulations, producing line lists, data sheets and philosophies. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such, will involve interfacing with other disciplines like, planning, construction, procurement, HVEC and client operations.

* Provide process engineering specialized support to HC development life cycle from appraisal, concept select, design, commissioning to operation of the surface facilities (processing of oil and gas from wellhead and transport to the customer)* Provide technology development strategies to support long term asset plans the* Provide engineering design services, review, verification and approval of all Process engineering deliverables in various ORP phases:* Provide input to feasibility studies, concept select and basis for design to new projects and modifications and debottlenecking of existing production facilities. Participation in ORP activities such as opportunity framing, VAR reviews* Provide process engineering support to conceptual and detailed design including preparation / review of all process engineering deliverables including as building* Provide support to process engineering related design issues during onshore construction, offshore installation, hook-up and commissioning. This includes the audit / surveillance / review/approval role for EPIC type projects managed by engineering project and Operation departments* Apart from defined CAPEX / OPEX projects, changes to or work on existing plant raised through MOCs are vetted and approved and where necessary, detailed design performed for the clients. Assisting in the review and analysis of inspection results and ensuring correct operating / design boundaries are used in the assessment of anomalies* Provide support to resolve adhoc operational process problems. An element of this is towards emergency breakdown / repair / remedial works support to operators and executing departments* Ensuring that the HEMP is implemented in the execution of project and design. HEMP tools include HAZOP, HAZID, QRA, and IPF* Technical Assurance support, managing technical integrity and provide advice on technical assurance requirements for Process engineering and facilities operating envelopes, for the works done in-house or by consultants* Provide coaching to local staff and NPs* Keep abreast of new developments in process engineering technology. Develop and maintain as required, process engineering design standards to ensure fit for purpose state and to adapt the standards considering operational experience and new technology development* Exercise data owner responsibilities for the following data categories:* Facilities process engineering design data, equipment and system specification, design analysis reports and drawings* BSP Process engineering standards and guidelines* BSP Process design software tools

* BSc or BEng in Chemical engineering* Chartered Engineer or equivalent* Technical authority TA3 in Process engineering* Technical professional level. Must be a matured individual, with 7-10 years Process Engineering experience in the Upstream oil and gas industry* Depth and breadth of process engineering knowledge and advent of new technology: process simulation, system hydraulics, process control and engineering design, safety in design, inter-disciplinary interfaces, installation and commissioning experience, oil & gas E & P experience* Problem-solving: working independently in specialist areas, optimization of systems, specification of fitness for purpose and standardization, equipment selection and tender evaluation, review of key drawings, troubleshooting and de bottle-necking of existing facilities, assisting the client to establish design parameters, planning and directing multi-disciplinary input