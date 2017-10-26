About the Role:

Role Overview

AFW UK Oil & Gas Ltd is looking for a Senior Process Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Altens, Aberdeen, on a contract basis for 6 months.

You will join the Process Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for process systems for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Engineering positions involve Process Design, Process Simulation, Process Equipment & Instrument Datasheets, PFD, P&ID, calculations and HAZOP. Design positions involve the utilisation of CAD to produce P&ID and PFD CAD drawings.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Maintain the required technical quality of work produced by discipline assigned staff* Ensure, as far as practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with agreed budget and schedule* Assist in developing the knowledge and skills of the discipline assigned staff, including assisting in the training and technical development of engineers* Providing documentation and drawing deliverables for inclusion in workpacks and/or design books on time to meet offshore deadlines* Prepare estimates and assist in the review of proposed schedules* Producing cost effective designs that are fit for purpose and safe* Taking part and contributing to construction risk assessments and construction method statements* Commitment to and promotion of AFW's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Able to work with other disciplines and draughting sections to meet delivery dates* Competent in design safety/environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities for both self and subordinates* Experienced engineer with sound technical background and expertise* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Experienced in the use of design and assessment methods used within discipline* Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs