About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for a Senior Process Engineer to work out of our Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia office. This position will be on the Marjan onshore gas plant project and is scheduled to run for approximately twelve months.

Saudi Aramco has selected Wood to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Carry out process engineering design activities, following client standards and procedures to schedule and budget as advised by the project line manager* Develop, review, and take responsibility for the accuracy of detailed calculations, process engineering datasheets and drawings to specify the process engineering requirements of our projects* Supervise the work of your assigned reports on the project* Remain up to date with the latest technical developments in your fields of expertise* Demonstrate, provide and develop appropriate technical solutions for specific project issues* Provide technical expertise and support to business winning activity as required* Review and audit process engineering activity on projects and support internal development and continuous improvement activity as required* Ensure the delivery of challenging project and client targets using sound technical knowledge and decision-making skills* Mentor, coach and develop junior staff* Ensure Wood and Client Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality procedures are followed and that a high standard of safety is achieved in all associated work* Lead, coordinate and motivate small teams, plan work and provide clear technical direction* Balance commercial and technical risk using acquired commercial acumen* Seek the opportunity for corporate and project improvement and developing solutions

Skills / Qualifications

* Degree in Engineering Chemical / Process is essential* Minimum of 12-15 years of experience is required, with at least 2-3 years' working at Senior Engineer level* Previous Middle East experience is required* Previous experience on Aramco projects is preferred* Previous Amec Foster Wheeler / Wood or Aramco experience is preferred

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.