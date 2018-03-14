Company Leap29 Location Australia,Australasia Salary $80 to $110 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 637718 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Senior Process Engineer (Brisbane or Melbourne) Liquid Processing



The Location: Brisbane or Melbourne

Duration:6 Months + Extensions

Working Week: Expect 45 hours whilst in office (50 Hours per week whilst on site)

Offer:Hourly Rate (Accommodation, Transport and Per Diem Paid when out stationed on project)



The Company



A Multinational turnkey contractor providing engineering and equipment in Dairy, Food & Beverage sector



The Work



• Develop process, P&I diagram and equip/piping layouts for the beverage projects

• Process improvements, thermal process design, process engineering troubleshooting and technical problem solving

• Tanks sizing and dimensional designs, valves//pumps selection, energy & mass balancing

• Pressure drops calculations, pump selections & sizing, thermal calculations review

• Technical specifications for components/process solutions i.e thermal heat treatments, filtration,

• separation/clarifications, homogenization, fermentation, flow components

• Obtain technical quotation, technical discussions with suppliers and purchase requisitions.

• Required project documentation i.e item list, operation manual, performance criteria's, performance data, lesson learned etc.

• Process automation i.e writing process description, FDS, FATs etc

• Support installation drawings & site installation

• Process commissioning , performance trials and post commissioning technical support



The Requirements



• Minimum of 5 years of experience gained within liquid process engineering

• Degree Qualified in a relevant discipline

• Previous experience at a senior engineer's level and ability to work independently.

• Experience gained working with process mechanical equipment relating to the food, beverage or dairy industry

• Ability to live and work in Australia

• Experience gained working through design, installation and commissioning phases of projects

