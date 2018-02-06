Senior Process Safety Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity to join our Process Safety team based in Norwich. The successful candidate will be responsible to lead risk assessments and chair/participate in HAZOP studies of UK Assets and contribute to OPA's as required. The individual will be integral to the team offering wider support as the business dictates supporting any new planned activities.



Key responsibilities include:

? Ensure compliance with all aspects of health, safety and environmental legislation within sphere of responsibility

? Act as Single Point of Accountability for specific project delivery in the engineering team, or provide input where required to projects carried out by operations or projects teams

? Participate and lead ongoing full site HAZOP study and other safety related reviews and studies.

? Lead and manage the process of closing HAZOP actions from site HAZOP study.



Required skills & attributes:

? Excellent team working skills and a strong communicator with the ability to interact with organisational personnel at all levels and with contract personnel with whom you would have direct working contact.

? Good time management skills and an ability to plan and organise both work activities and the resources required to execute said work activities.

? An ability to pull together an engineering work pack and then to support converting it into a construction work pack and hence an executable piece of work out on site.

? Able to proactively apply previous lessons learnt

? Able to provide integrity and enforce appropriate standards in spite of pressure from other personnel focussing on time and costs.

? Able to recognise risks and hazards.

? Able to tender and manage contracts.

? Able to prevent conflicts between activities in support of business priorities.

? Well-developed interpersonal and leadership skills, self-motivated and able to motivate and inspire others.

? Able to work with others using a variety of influencing skills to avoid conflict and arrive at the best overall outcome from a business and HSE perspective.

? Open mindedness and the ability to challenge conventional methods of working, examine multiple options and select the preferred solution. Able to prioritise activities

? An enthusiastic approach with a keenness to learn and develop best in class working relationships with contractors and fellow employees alike.



Knowledge & Experience

? Experience of working in Process/Chemical engineering in the oil and gas or petro-chemical industry.

? Process Engineering - experience in a technical role within the Oil and Gas or Petrochemicals industry preferred.

? Sound knowledge of the application of process safety fundamentals

? Awareness of project management fundamentals

? Awareness of management of change processes

? Risk Management - Practical knowledge of risk management within an operational set-up, preferably with actual exposure/experience on an operational site.

? COSHH Awareness

? Waste Management Awareness

? Experience in the generation and use of Task Risk Assessment

? Experience in the use of QA/QC systems such as GOC



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Essential Qualifications

? Degree or equivalent in Process/Chemical Engineering.

? Chartered Status or near Chartered Status with the IChemE preferred.



