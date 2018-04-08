Company
Progressive GE
Location
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
639657
Posted on
Sunday, April 8, 2018 - 12:15am
About the Role:
I am recruiting for a Senior Procurement Manager for a leading EPC Oil and Gas company, located in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.
Role and Responsibilities:
1 Leading a procurement team of 30
2 Client facing interaction
3 Strategic planning and execution
4 Expediting logistics
Skills and Experience:
1 Min 20 years' experience
2 Min 15 years Saudi Arabia
3 Min 10 years as Procurement Manager on multi discipline Oil & Gas EPC project +250m USD projects.
4 Min 7 years ARAMCO experience
English - Fluent Arabic - Bonus
If this sounds of interest to you, please send me your most up to date CV. The above requirements are essential and candidates who do not meet this requirement will not be considered for this role.
Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
