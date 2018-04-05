About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Production Engineer, based in Aberdeen.

Duties & Responsibilities to include:-

To provide daily monitoring, evaluation, analysis of production/ injection performance against potential performance, maximize and optimize volumes.

To undertake daily production engineering & support to offshore production operations/ drilling/ subsea and well services - "from well sand face to point of delivery"; ensure that any financial, change request and cost commitment projections for any production engineering activity, has a clear workscope, cost and schedule prepared and approved before work commences

To generate weekly / monthly production forecast & injection targets and well test priorities

To provide short-term well production solutions that maximise well production within life of field, and cost and volume production/ support strategies

To be part of a small team and ideally "the first among equals" to identify, develop, plan and manage well operation; well testing; well intervention; subsea; plant operation or plant modification targets and priorities to maximize production and/or injection.

Complete post intervention assessment, to ensure continual improvement

Ensure Production Engineering input is provided to new and existing asset developments

Provide the primary interface between topsides Operations, Exploitation and G&G groups.

Provide specialist technical expertise (and documented justification) for ensuring the safest and most cost effective methods of well/ subsea production, while minimising any loss of production revenue through evaluation of new technology and use of innovative techniques, computer simulation modelling, specific well/ production engineering procedures and equipment

Identify, investigate, audit and control technical change (within limit of discipline knowledge)

Develop and establish relevant, regular interface meetings between Exploitation (reservoir); Drilling; Well Services; Operations; (chemistry, volume eng, cost eng); Commercial and Finance sections of the organisation, ensuring all relevant managers are regularly appraised of Production Engineering issues.

Ensure robust cost control over all production engineering and allocated well engineering activities including interventions, repairs and change outs.

Education & Experience

Relevant engineering experience which will include some or all of the following:

Well inflow, outflow, vertical lift performance, flow assurance, gas lift, ESPs, stimulation, well intervention, and operations

Use and preparation of production design models and tools (eg simulation/ petroleum eng computer packages - Prosper, GAP, Pipesim, Hysis, Pro-11 etc, generic reservoir/ petroleum eng models, network well models, stimulation models, completion design)

Well functional design, well intervention, maintenance, performance evaluation, well testing, debottlenecking and plant performance

Project management experience, excellent organisational and time management skills and the ability to co-ordinate different functions

Good understanding and awareness of industry and client safety management systems and use of risk assessment

Attention to detail/quality assurance and ensure all standards are met through operations and continuously seek improvements

Commercial acumen and the ability to appreciate the 'bigger picture'

Management of 3rd party vendors

Ability to mentor and develop more inexperienced members in the team

Confident in presenting to Senior Management and be a subject matter expert

The ideal candidate should possess a Degree in Engineering or equivalent in related subject.

Permanent position

