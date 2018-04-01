About the Role:

Senior Program Manager - 6 month Contract - Abu Dhabi - Start ASAP

Huxley IT is looking for a Senior Program Manager based in the UAE to join successfully global organization and lead its High Assurance Network initiatives, working closely with key stakeholders across the organization to deliver on-time and high quality high assurance network products.

The ideal candidate will have preferably demonstrated prior experience in project managing hardware and/or software development projects. He or she should have a good understanding of security technology, such as VPN and cryptography and understand high security requirements, such as common criteria and FIPS and related development methodologies. We are looking for someone who is flexible and can respond quickly, energetically, and enthusiastically to challenges. The successful candidate will interact with engineering teams, operations, IT, legal, marketing, finance, procurement and other resources inside and outside of the organization.

The Program Manager will help set delivery strategy, execute on schedule and manage program deliverables with internal teams through appropriate communication, methodical documentation and escalation.

Essential Functions

* Manage full software and hardware development life cycle from design, development, testing, release planning to release review and go-to-market.

* Manage the global software development and release process, develop and implement metrics, standards and best practices.

* The Program Manager must have a strong technical background with the ability to appropriately prioritize and drive issues to closure/resolution keeping the big picture in sight at all times

* Must be a fearless organizer and ready to work with highly skilled engineering teams in order to identify and resolve potential risks to the schedule and quality of the product.

* Must be at ease leading and working with distributed teams, ODMs, contractors across multiple geographies and time zones

* Understand high assurance security requirement (Common Criteria, FIPS, etc) and related dev methodologies

* Have experience with Network product development (routers or switches or firewalls)

* Have experience with security technology, e.g. VPN and cryptography

* Collaborate across the organization to manage dependencies.

* Proactively identify and mitigate risks and remove impediments.

* Must be proficient in one of the major project management methodologies (e.g. PMI, PRINCE 2)

* Communicate project status, deployment milestones/timelines, schedules, risks, expectations, timelines/milestones, team velocity and other key project metrics to multiple audiences (executive management, project team, clients, key stakeholders, etc.)

Education and Experience

* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, electrical engineering, related field or equivalent experience.

* PMP or PRINCE 2 Certification

* 10+ years of experience managing projects across the full software development life cycle (SDLC), hardware development cycle. Must have previous software engineering project or program management experience in phone software or security industry.

* Solid understanding of the product development life cycle. Experience with mixed development methodologies (e.g. Waterfall, SCRUM, Agile, Hybrid).

* Excellent cross-functional communication skills (verbal/written), collaboration, and interpersonal skills are essential.

* Strong leadership skills and ability to influence with a prevailing positive approach. Able to build strong partnerships across the organization to deliver the best outcomes.

* Demonstrated ability to learn and leverage technical knowledge to effectively guide programs and teams.

* Experience with JIRA, Confluence, MS Project preferred

