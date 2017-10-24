About the Role:

Wood requires a contractor to provide Senior Project Engineer services for a period of 6 months for a project based in Teesside. The post requires extensive experience in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries for a period of 6 months.

Workscope

To provide senior project engineering services for a petrochemical project in Teesside, liaising with multidisciplinary engineering teams.

Detailed Services to be provided

* Provide input to the establishment of the project execution plan. To include definition on project objectives and strategies, work scope, risk management, overall work plan and schedule, commercial plan, quality and safety requirements etc., consistent with the terms of the respective Contract and Amec Foster Wheeler project execution plan mandatory contents* Liaise with multi-discipline engineering teams in the delivery of work scopes through regular progress meeting and by facilitation where multi-discipline issues require discussion a resolution* The monitoring and control of discipline or area performance against budget, schedule, and quality and safety requirements using appropriate control tools and reporting of same to Amec Foster Wheeler Management and Client* The maintaining of close contact with respective Clients throughout the project to ensure satisfactory reaction to Client's needs or criticisms* The identification of changes in the scope of work and ensuring that appropriate change requests are current and adequate* Input to project risk identification and subsequent management / mitigation of the project risks* The promotion of quality and safety on the project

* Experienced in either process, mechanical, structural, E&I or controls engineering discipline with demonstrable experience of downstream engineering design* Experienced in project engineering of multidiscipline engineering design teams* Petrochemical experience is essential* Oil & Gas experience is desirable* Experienced in co-ordinating & interfacing with construction team and sub-contractors* Experienced in co-ordinating & controlling team delivery in accordance with agreed cost, schedule & change without compromising SHEQ standards* Experienced in developing & maintaining good relationships with client and sub-contractor* Knowledge and understanding of Health, Safety and Environmental responsibilities* Ability to review clients Scopes of Work for completeness and clarity of intent. Liaise with client groups on points requiring clarification* Ability to instigate and conduct project "kick off" meetings* Ability to co-ordinate engineering design work to ensure design intent is achieved* Maintain overview of material requisition and procurement status for projects* Input to preparation of project schedules* Propose and execute remedial actions for all identified problem areas associated with schedule slippage* Manage expenditure against project control budgets for projects. Alert management of any potential cost overruns* Ensure variations are raised and processed at the correct stage for any changes in the work* Attend client meetings as required* Knowledge of Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment studies* Ability to co-ordinate the execution of all 'project close-out' activities

