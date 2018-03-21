About the Role:

A global Semiconductor client is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join the company on a contract basis at its site in Austria for a long-term project developing a high technology process node.

Main Responsibilities:

* Coordinate with cross-functional teams to plan resource allocation to support projects

* Track projects in definition and investigation which are destined for Work Statement/Development launch

* Prepare Work Statements for new project and project modifications

* Lead Project execution spec to mass production

* Track projects in development to keep on time and budget, and align resources and tasks for proper allocation

* Report project status to management

* Coordinate and set up project development launch meetings to get full support from other departments

* Coordinate essential technology block development for roadmap projects

Key Requirements:

* Electrical Engineering degree or similar

* Semiconductor Industry background (3 years)

* Project Management experience (5+ years)

* Fluency in English language (spoken and written)

* Technical experience in Layout/Design with electrical products

* Developing technologies for 14nm

* Project Management training/certification

* Excellent cross-functional management skills

* Excellent interpersonal skills

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months (initial)

Location: Austria

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward your most up to date CV ASAP for further discussion. Call +44 (0) 207 324 1910 to find out more.

Referrals are appreciated.

Vivid Resourcing is committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.