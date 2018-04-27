Senior Project Manager - Belgium - 6 Months

About the Role:

A global client of mine are currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on a Contract Basis at their site in Belgium for 6 months.

Job description / tasks and responsibilities:

* Manage and drive the design and implementation of the project* You have a strong background and experience in the development, design and realisation of power plants projects;* You have experience of projects preferably in nuclear sector;* Manage the project procurement activities (tender documents, tendering, negotiation, contracting and invoicing) for packages and insure that the Client's requirements/targets are met;* Attend steering committees and prepare the associated documents to convince the management and the stakeholders;* Manage and monitor the time schedule, the budget, the performances, the HSE (according to a 'zero accident philosophy') and nuclear safety aspects, the quality and the profitability of the project;* Manage the technical-commercial optimisation of the project installations;* Manage the requirements of the O&M Client's teams and monitor Client's satisfaction;* Control the strict application of the scope of supply and manage the project scope variations related to the project* Define the tasks and delegate them amongst the people involved and empower them to carry out the tasks;* Take care of internal contacts with the competence centres and support departments (procurement, legal, finance, IT, risk management, communication, …);* Organise meetings with the Client and develop a partnership approach with the Client;* In coordination with involved stakeholders determine an optimised purchasing strategy for the project;* Coordinate the lead engineers of each discipline and verify the adequate integration of the various specialities in the project;

Education/Experience:

* Civil or industrial engineer; or equivalent by experience;* Proven experience (5 to 10 years) in project management* Ideally at least 2 years as a project manager or deputy project manager with technical background in power plants* Nuclear knowledge is an asset* Excellent organisational skills* Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months

Location: Belgium

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward your most up to date CV ASAP and I will be in touch to discuss further. Alternatively you can give me a call on +44 (0) 207 324 1910 to find out more.

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.