Senior Project Procurement

The Senior PP is the single interface of the Project Manager coordinating all Sourcing, Procurement, Contracting and Logistics activities on a portfolio of project. The incumbent is fully responsible for the overall fulfilment of the procurement activities and commitments in the project, including on time delivery, quality and cost.



* Accountability for quality, costs and on time delivery of the material and services for the Project

* Ownership of the Procurement Plan for the materials and subcontracts scope

* Develop and maintain Project Procurement Plans and Schedules for all Projects

* Work with cross functional teams like Engineering, Procurement, Subcontracts, Logistics, Projects, and QHSE to ensure the on-time delivery of the documents (drawings, quotations, etc.) required to be obtained from suppliers.

* Coordinates with Engineering on their deliverables towards project for drawings, purchase requisitions, MTO etc.

* Follows up with procurement for timely release of POs in line with ROS dates on procurement plan

* Regularly reviews the fulfilment by suppliers of all contractual requirements in regards to customs and duties with the support of the concerned function (taxation, expediting, logistics etc.)

* Oversees claim management with the suppliers in coordination with Cost Control and procurement plan

* Control Project Procurement Budget

* Responsible for reporting monthly progress, supplier claims and project cost summary to procurement management and into the project. Regularly updates suppliers cash out & project milestone recognition related to procurement.



* Preferably Master degree in Business, or minimum Bachelor's degree in Engineering from an accreted University or College

* Minimum 7 years' experience in Buying/Procurement

* Minimum 12 years relevant experience in a similar role preferably in Marine l Oil & Gas industry

* Have professional supply chain certification

* Preferably have project management qualification such as PMP

* Vast experience in Sourcing and in a leadership role related to project procurement

* Strong oral and written communication skills in English. Bilingual (Arabic) is preferred.



* Experience as Project Manager l Tender Project Manager or Senior Purchasing Manager

* Good understanding of legal l contractual aspects of an EPC contract.



About Fircroft:

