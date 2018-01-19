Senior Proposals Engineer (6 months+)

About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Senior Proposals Specialist to manage the tendering process in accordance with Company procedures, policies and guidelines.

Initially for a 6 month contract, there is the potential that this role will be extended or made permanent for the right candidate.

Ideally applicants will have a background in Quantity Surveying, either qualification or experience.





KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Senior Proposals role involves liaising with Business Development Managers to establish a full understanding of customer requirements and relationships, develop commercial strategy in order to secure a successful outcome.

You will be involved in the co-ordination of distribution/review/compilation of tender and will be required to liaise with Tendering Manager/Legal Counsel to review Contract terms and conditions.

Additional duties include:

* Prepare accurate cost/revenue analysis in support of tender* Maintain an accurate cost database for personnel, equipment and systems* Prepare Tender documents - Technical and commercial* Liaise closely with Project Execution on compilation of tender proposal* Act as single point of contact with customer during tendering/clarification phase* Ensure full traceability of all communications and documents during the tending process* Assist with negotiations with Client representing the Company's best interests at all time* Follow negotiations through to award* Ensure contract drafted to reflect finally agreed position* Provide handover and support to the Project Execution Team* Provide input for budgets and forecasts as required

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must have a relevant degree or equivalent practical experience (preferably in Quantity Surveying) and either degree level or equivalent Subsea operations knowledge

A working knowledge of Oil and Gas Industry Technical Specifications and Standards along with demonstrable experience within the Subsea or Offshore environment is essential.