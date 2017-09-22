Senior Quality Assurance Manager

About the Role:

Key Responsibilities:

Drive and lead the Quality Assurance (QA) team (QA systems, validation and Quality Control) to achieve targets and aspects of the overall business vision.



Managing the overall quality of the product and Quality Management System (QMS) by making sure it is manufactured, tested and released to GMP standard.



Provide overall positive expertise and timely direction of customer audits, CAPA's, regulatory expectations and batch reviews. The compliance and lean standards of the site must be upheld as well as full ownership and execution of the Site Validation Master Plan



Plans audit calendars and leads GXP audits of CMOs, CROs, distributions centres and other service providers



Manage self-inspections , Internal quality audits and ensure its compliance



Interface with Regulatory Affairs and Manufacturing regarding change control and corrective action/preventative action (CAPA) associated with GXP operations



Review and approval of calibration /Qualification/Validation protocols, reports and ensure its execution



Develop training materials and delivering training to colleagues and stakeholders



Keeping site in compliance for all time readiness for any regulatory audit.



Should have demonstrated knowledge and experience in the interpretation and application of cGMPs and ICH requirements for both domestic and international territories



Knowledge of GCPs and Pharmacovigilance standards desirable



To develop effective relationships with other global quality groups colleagues and other company stakeholders (including Legal, Operations, Regulatory, Medical functions)



Assist in management of document management system



Prepare metric data related to support management review process

Requirements:



Post graduate degree or degree level in either a relevant scientific field (i.e pharmacy, chemistry) with significant relevant quality management experience in a GMP compliant Pharmaceutical company.

Broad experience of working in QA within the pharmaceutical industry.



Experience working closely with the Quality Management System (QMS), leading a team and involved directly interacting with the regulatory authorities with respective to regulatory inspections is expected.



Firm understanding of Quality Assurance activities /cGMP/cGLP and QMS procedures in a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit as well as in warehousing and distribution

Excellent understanding of European regulatory environment



Excellent organisational, coordination and presentation skills



Excellent verbal & written communication and interpersonal skills

