About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Sales Manager, based in Taiwan but this is negotiable as travel will be required throughout Asia
Responsibilities will include:
Plan and prioritise personal sales activities and customer/prospect contact towards achieving agreed business aims, including costs and sales - especially managing personal time and productivity
Maintain and develop the existing distributor and re-seller network in the Asian region.
Identify appropriate distributors and/or re-sellers and expand the distributor and re-seller network within the Asian region.
Respond to and follow up sales enquiries using appropriate methods.
Complete Sales quotes when required for company products
Demo the company's products, in some cases provide training to the customer
Attend trade shows/ exhibitions and when required exhibit on behalf of the company
Maintain and develop new customers / end users for product range through appropriate propositions and ethical sales methods during sales visits and telesales calls
Communicate, liaise, and negotiate internally and externally using appropriate methods to facilitate the development of profitable business and sustainable relationships
Business planning and formulation of strategy
Sales organisation planning and development
Distribution channel analysis and development
New product development planning and management
Appropriate administration, budgeting, monitoring, reporting, communication and liaison
Attend and present at external customer meetings and internal meetings with other company functions necessary to perform duties and aid business development.
Adhere to stated policies and procedures relating to health and safety, and quality management.
Attend training and to develop relevant knowledge, techniques and skills.
Qualifications
Essential
Further education
Experience
Essential
Significant experience managing major accounts, customers and large contracts
Must be an excellent face-to-face/telephone communicator
Experience of quotes and tenders
Desirable
Ideal background would be in flange and/or pipeline equipment and offshore/refinery industries
Permanent position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916716
Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion
As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.