About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Sales Manager, based in Taiwan but this is negotiable as travel will be required throughout Asia

Responsibilities will include:

Plan and prioritise personal sales activities and customer/prospect contact towards achieving agreed business aims, including costs and sales - especially managing personal time and productivity

Maintain and develop the existing distributor and re-seller network in the Asian region.

Identify appropriate distributors and/or re-sellers and expand the distributor and re-seller network within the Asian region.

Respond to and follow up sales enquiries using appropriate methods.

Complete Sales quotes when required for company products

Demo the company's products, in some cases provide training to the customer

Attend trade shows/ exhibitions and when required exhibit on behalf of the company

Maintain and develop new customers / end users for product range through appropriate propositions and ethical sales methods during sales visits and telesales calls

Communicate, liaise, and negotiate internally and externally using appropriate methods to facilitate the development of profitable business and sustainable relationships

Business planning and formulation of strategy

Sales organisation planning and development

Distribution channel analysis and development

New product development planning and management

Appropriate administration, budgeting, monitoring, reporting, communication and liaison

Attend and present at external customer meetings and internal meetings with other company functions necessary to perform duties and aid business development.

Adhere to stated policies and procedures relating to health and safety, and quality management.

Attend training and to develop relevant knowledge, techniques and skills.

Qualifications

Essential

Further education

Experience

Essential

Significant experience managing major accounts, customers and large contracts

Must be an excellent face-to-face/telephone communicator

Experience of quotes and tenders

Desirable

Ideal background would be in flange and/or pipeline equipment and offshore/refinery industries

Permanent position

