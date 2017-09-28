Senior Strategy Analyst

About the Role:

A multinational oil and gas company with assets in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Canada, Algeria, Brazil, Colombia and Peru is seeking to grow their upstream strategy team. The core focus of the role is to help the company make important strategic decisions through comprehensive research covering the full oil value chain. The scope of service covers corporate planning, portfolio optimization, commercial due-diligence, M&A, market entry/exit, market mapping, value chain optimization, strategy development, strategic decision making, economic modelling (asset lifecycle financial modelling) and various other specific services borne out of in depth knowledge and research of the oil and gas market.

Based in Madrid with frequent travel expected, the individual will be able to demonstrate excellent communication behaviours using a variety of influencing techniques, positioning objectives, clear verbal, written and listening skills. They will show active participation in acheiving group goals and apply shared, core values to objectives. Determined accuracy with handling external interfaces and internal stakeholders they will be influential in deciding the strategic direction of the group.

* Bachelor degree from a top tier university (Engineering, Chemistry or Business and Administration)* MBA or other postgraduate degree from a top tier university encouraged.* Candidates will ideally have an exemplary scholastic record and will have been recognized with special academic awards or participating in elite programs.* Strategy/ Business development experience in the Oil & Gas/ Energy Industry.* At least, five years of professional experience, gained in a top strategy consulting organization focused in Oil&Gas or in a business development role within an Oil &Gas firms.* English full professional proficiency skills.* A demonstrated rapid career progression and a strong track record within the current organization.* Flexibility and commercialism to manage a diverse range of responsibilities in a dynamic and results oriented environment

