Company
Wood
Location
Thailand,Far East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
620219
Posted on
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 11:23pm
About the Role:
Wood has an opportunity for a Senior Structural Designer. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Civil Engineering Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.
* Produce structural deliverable drawings and 3D modeling in accordance with client, corporate and national standards, specifications and procedures as applicable
* Receive engineering design information and instructions from Senior or Principal Structural Engineer as applicable
* Liaise with respective Structural Engineer on engineering related issues
* Liaise with allocated Structural Checker
* Liaise with lead, senior designers and designers from Piping, Electrical, Instrumentation, Vessels and Mechanical group as necessary
* Receive guidance from Principal Structural designers if required
* Perform such duties as may reasonably be assigned by the Chief Structural Designer
Skills / Qualifications:
* Diploma in Engineering or other structural related discipline
* Min 7 years' experience in 3D model & drawings for Offshore structural design
* Computer Aid software, Microstation, Framework, AutoCAD
Apply