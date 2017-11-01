About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Senior Structural Engineer to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

Successful applicants will be responsible for the execution and delivery of the Structural Engineering. This will include the use of relevant software such as SACs, carrying out inplace, sea transportation and lift analysis, producing design reports, data sheets and lifting plans. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such, will involve interfacing with other disciplines like, planning, construction, procurement, HVEC and client operations.



You will be expected to provide discipline and specialist structural engineering support to design and construction, maintenance and inspection, drilling and well operations and offshore logistics.

* Deliver offshore geotechnical soil data and design parameters in the various projects phases, selection and design of foundations for offshore structures, assessment of geohazards* Perform offshore foundation design & analysis for fixed MODUs. Site specific assessment of jack-up spud-can foundations* Perform offshore foundation design & analysis for wells. Identify well top whole construction issues of drilled / driven / jetted conductors, hydraulic fracture and hole stability, and assess implications on foundation integrity. Determine conductor setting depths and conductor design* Deliver reliable and cost-effective development concepts, conceptual and detailed designs for fixed offshore structures. Select appropriate offshore structure concept and to design and analyze fixed steel space-frame structures* Responsible for conceptual and detailed designs for topsides structures for fixed platforms. Select appropriate offshore topsides structure concept (pre-DG3) and design and analyze topsides structures* Perform advanced structural analysis in support of design and assessment of fixed structures and foundations. Integrity assessments & life extension of offshore structures* Design the techniques for fixed structure construction, transportation & installation* Develop, review and improve maintenance strategies. Planning (scope of work, interval) of maintenance and inspection activities on jackets, superstructures. Analysis of inspection results and specification for remedial work, and improvement of work methods* Study mooring patterns and loads, vessel and crane operability, as well as on transportation skips and the like* Exercise data owner responsibilities

* BSc but preferably MSc in Civil / Structural engineering from reputable university* At least 10 years' experience in structural discipline in oil and gas industry. Must have demonstrated supervisory skills* A combination of strong technical, analytical and innovative skills* Experienced in offshore structural design and analysis methods* Competence with executing Structural analysis using SACS & USFOS* Previous exposure to structural discipline in E&P operations is an advantage