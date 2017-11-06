About the Role:

Wood is currently looking for a Senior Structural Engineer to work on the engineering and project management services for Marjan Gas Program in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to managing the program from our Al-Khobar office where the project management team will be based for the duration of the contract. This represents an excellent development opportunity for individuals interested to work in Saudi Arabia, with most assignments expected to be for at least one year's duration with the opportunity of further extension for the right candidates.

Saudi Aramco has selected Wood [Formerly Amec Foster Wheeler] to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities

Overview / Responsibilities

* Design assigned structural work under the direction of the Lead Civil / Structural Engineer* Ensure that all assigned structural engineering activities are carried out within the stipulated man-hour budgets and time schedules* Assist in the preparation of project related specifications, standards and job notes on assigned projects* Perform engineering design calculations and prepares design sketches as required on assigned projects* Assist the structural designs in the preparation of structural drawings* Review, comment on and approve structural drawings* Review and comment on supplier and other discipline drawings* Attend progress meetings and assist in the preparation of project progress reports* Advise his / her supervising engineer of any slippages and their causes and proposed corrective action* Advise his / her supervising engineer of any technical problems and unresolved differences with other groups* Assist in the preparation of contract requisitions and schedule of quantity for civil and structural work on assigned projects* Liaise with construction personnel and addresses site queries during construction* Perform such duties as may reasonably be assigned by the lead Civil / Structural Engineer* Extensive Knowledge in STAAD PRO is a must* Micro station V8i knowledge is a plus

Skills / Qualifications

* BS in Civil Engineering with 12 years' minimum industrial experience* 5 years' experience in the Middle East is preferred* The candidate will have considerable experience in Civil Engineering, especially in the Oil and Gas industry* Candidate will have a range of technical abilities, from the use of engineering and design software such as STAADPro / GTSTRUDL, through to understanding of topographical, geophysical and geotechnical issues* Be familiar with and able to work with Smart Plant Review (SPR), or any other forms of software unsupervised to review engineering progress* Candidate will have a full understanding, from their experience, of thought processes for greenfield and brownfield sites and the implication on the engineering of both* Candidate will be Civil focused but have a capacity to support associated disciplines, such as, but not exclusively, Architectural and Building Services. There will be a point of reference back to the Core Team in Reading, who can seek support from the department Chief Engineers as appropriate