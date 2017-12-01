About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Senior Structural Engineer to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

Successful applicants will be responsible for the execution and delivery of the Structural Engineering. This will include the use of relevant software such as SACs, carrying out in place, sea transportation and lift analysis, producing design reports, data sheets and lifting plans. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such, will involve interfacing with other disciplines like, planning, construction, procurement, HVEC and client operations.



You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. Amec Foster Wheeler is looking at a right first time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team.

* Execute all Structural Engineering activities. Maintain technical integrity* Deliver and support a strong HSE culture. Take full cognizance of Health, Safety and Environmental issues* Participate in cost and schedule estimates. Work within budget and schedule limits. Drive innovative solutions to reduce cost and schedule* Assist other disciplines to achieve their goals. Support Management where required* Plan work in alignment with project schedule. Monitor and report progress using ascribed system* Supervise any 3rd work carried out* Participate in relevant meetings, such as HAZID, Design Reviews, Model Review and PEER Reviews* Liaise and interact with other disciplines to ensure overall project goals are met* Advise management of variations in a timely manner* Utilize suitable technology to increase efficiency* Be fully conversant with Process safety and ensure its implementation within the Structural design* Ensure all work reflects the context of a Brownfield Rejuvenation Project* Support the Lead Structural Engineer supervising younger engineers and graduates. Support training requirements for graduates and team members* Ensure all deliverables are aligned with company and client procedures and national standards. Ensure documents are originated, checked and approved by suitable competent personnel* Keep up to date with latest procedures, client requirements and legislation

Skills / Qualifications

Essential:

* Relevant degree or equivalent in Civil or Structural Engineering* Conversant with relevant international standards and Codes or Practice* 10 years' experience of which 7 years must be related to the offshore oil and gas industry* Minimum of 2 years working in a multi-discipline team environment* Have experience in using SACs* Familiar with working with construction engineers and lifting design

Preferred:

* Brownfield rejuvenation* Member of a recognized institution and registered Professional Engineer / Chartered Engineer* Worked in an EPC environment* Working knowledge of Shell's DEPs