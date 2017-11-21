Senior Structural Mechanical and Piping Engineer

About the Role:

Responsibilities:

* Supervise the structural, mechanical and piping (SMP) design activities conducted by the engineering contractor.* Contribute to and review SMP design activities, which includes P&ID development, equipment specifications and design, plant layout, piping design, and generation of complete mechanical construction packages.* Must be familiar with equipment (kilns, scrubbers, centrifuges, filter presses, pumps, pressure vessels, tanks, heat ex-changers, mixers, conveyors, dryers) used in the chemical processing industry.* Must have direct experience will all the required aspects of SMP design. Aspects include P&ID development, equipment specifications and design, plant layout, piping design, valve selection, and generation of complete SMP construction RFQ packages.* Must have experience with SMP design during all phases of a capital project - scope development, detailed design, construction, and commissioning.* Must have experience with applicable codes (ASME, API and equivalent Australian codes), standards, and best practices for process plant design.* Must be able to travel as needed to support project activities.* Ability to manage multiple activities with varied scope, schedule, priorities, and locations.* Provide inspection of construction, during various phases, to ensure compliance with design and codes.* Identify opportunity for improvement and develop solutions that improve the efficiency, quality, and speed of the mechanical design process.

Requirements:

* Minimum of 15 years of experience in capital projects, preferably in the Chemical, Petrochemical or Oil and Gas industries* Proficient User of MS Office Suite.* Ability to participate and lead in a cross-functional, team-oriented environment.* Ability to interact with multiple levels of leadership internally and externally* Ability to ensure acceptance by other departments within the organisation (stakeholder management skills).* Excellent written/verbal/presentation communication skills.* Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering

Full Australian working rights are required to submit an application for this position.