Senior Structural Mechanical and Piping Engineer

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Perth
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
622508
Posted on
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 11:16pm
About the Role:
Responsibilities:
* Supervise the structural, mechanical and piping (SMP) design activities conducted by the engineering contractor.
* Contribute to and review SMP design activities, which includes P&ID development, equipment specifications and design, plant layout, piping design, and generation of complete mechanical construction packages.
* Must be familiar with equipment (kilns, scrubbers, centrifuges, filter presses, pumps, pressure vessels, tanks, heat ex-changers, mixers, conveyors, dryers) used in the chemical processing industry.
* Must have direct experience will all the required aspects of SMP design. Aspects include P&ID development, equipment specifications and design, plant layout, piping design, valve selection, and generation of complete SMP construction RFQ packages.
* Must have experience with SMP design during all phases of a capital project - scope development, detailed design, construction, and commissioning.
* Must have experience with applicable codes (ASME, API and equivalent Australian codes), standards, and best practices for process plant design.
* Must be able to travel as needed to support project activities.
* Ability to manage multiple activities with varied scope, schedule, priorities, and locations.
* Provide inspection of construction, during various phases, to ensure compliance with design and codes.
* Identify opportunity for improvement and develop solutions that improve the efficiency, quality, and speed of the mechanical design process.
Requirements:
* Minimum of 15 years of experience in capital projects, preferably in the Chemical, Petrochemical or Oil and Gas industries
* Proficient User of MS Office Suite.
* Ability to participate and lead in a cross-functional, team-oriented environment.
* Ability to interact with multiple levels of leadership internally and externally
* Ability to ensure acceptance by other departments within the organisation (stakeholder management skills).
* Excellent written/verbal/presentation communication skills.
* Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering
Full Australian working rights are required to submit an application for this position.
Apply