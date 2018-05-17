About the Role:

Senior Support Engineer- Kortrijk (Belgium) - 12 MONTHS+ FREELANCE

My client, based in Kortrijk, is looking for a Senior Support Engineer. You will be based on site in Kortrijk, performing within different projects using a variety of infrastructure programmes.

Skills:

* 5 or more years of experience as an infrastructure engineer* Large knowledge of Windows Infrastructure systems* Experience with Windows Server Virtualization (Hyper-V)* Passionate for IT* Good communication skills* Languages:be fluent Dutch and English, French is a bonus

DETAILS

- LOCATION: Kortrijk

- DURATION: 12 Months

- START DATE: ASAP

- RATE: € Negotiable DOE

If you wish to be considered for the position available, please e-mail an up to date CV with a contact number to: or alternatively call on +32 (0)2 320 12 57. Please pass this advert on to anyone who you think might be interested.

