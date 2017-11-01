About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Senior Technical Safety Engineer to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.

Successful applicants will be responsible for the day to day activities for delivery of Technical Safety Engineering scope. This position is to support the Technical Safety HSE61 team for specific and for HSE / 6 team in general to ensure that Technical Safety requirements are incorporated into Opportunity Maturation and Frontend Projects (Pre DG3) - dedicated for Brownfield Rejuvenation project



* Coordinate the overall HSSE-SP requirement for pre-DG3 Opportunity maturation and front-end projects in BSP* Develop Project Control Assurance Plan on Technical safety for specific development or project allocated in line with DCAF and Project Guide (PG-01)* Execute HEMP studies to support feasibility and concept selection studies* Support concept selection ALARP demonstration and development of Basis of Design* Organize, facilitate and contribute HAZID and analyze Hazard using Bow Tie* Demonstrate and document ALARP process (HSE case)* Manage change of HSE case* Conduct Physical Effect Modelling (using Fred software)* Review Fire Safety and Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA)* Develop Emergency Response Scenario* Investigate major hazard incident* Conduct HAZOP contribution, Desktop Safety Review and Pre-start-up HSE reviews* Prepare, review and assure Technical Safety Project documentation* Provide Technical Assurance and oversight of contracted activities* Design aspects like fire protection, 3D model reviews, etc.

* Minimum of 10 years working in the oil and gas sector directly or in-directly in design consultancy* Technical Safety Engineering experience related to Front End Engineering Design in particular on Brownfield projects and or operations* Technical Degree preferred in Chemical, Process or Mechanical Engineering, or Degree in HSE or Risk management* Knowledgeable in Technical Safety Design Standards such as Design Engineering Practises (DEPs) and best practices