Senior Test Engineer - Austria - ASAP

About the Role:

A global client of mine are currently looking for a senior test engineer to join them on a contract basis for 3 months at their site in Austria.

Job description / tasks and responsibilities:

* Develop test programs and test hardware for testing of IC's in mass production on wafer and package level* Development of test concepts to ensure testability in cooperation with design, customers and suppliers in a very early design stage* Planning of project schedules, quotations for target test times and estimations of test costs and efforts* Development of test hardware to adapt existing tester platforms for the test requirements of the products* Design of test boards with test interface circuits* Development of probe cards for wafer level testing* Development of test software for Automatic Test Equipment using structural and high level programming languages* Industrialization of the test solutions and transfer to production with clear defined stability and repeatability criteria* Ramp up support, yield optimization, test time reduction, continuous improvement* Close cooperation with test support, product engineering, production and quality* Take over and maintenance of already implemented test solutions* Contribution to new test methods and test development know-how* Contribute to test FMEA elaboration

Education/Experience:

* Bachelor/MSc in Electronics* Experience in electronic measurement techniques for analogue and mixed signal domain* English written and spoken* Excellent team work skills* Excellent communication skills* Experience with high-level programming languages (i.e. C, Pascal, etc.)* Knowledge in hardware and circuit design

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 3 Months Initial

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

Location: Austria

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward your most up to date CV ASAP and I will be in touch to discuss further. Alternatively you can give me a call on +44 (0) 207 324 1910 to find out more.

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.