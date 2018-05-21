About the Role:

WorleyParsons is looking for a Services Coordinator in Stockton on a contract basis for 6 months. Rotational travel to Lagos, Nigeria will be required.

Role Overview

* Responsible for expediting the safe and timely preparation and execution of the Project Service / Vendor work scope, in adherence with Project HSEQ safety requirements, procedures and practices* Accountable for the development and ongoing management of the Service / Vendor team and interfacing with other Project departmental Managers* Ensuring all Service / Vendor activities are carried out in accordance with Project / Company procedures in a safe and environmentally responsible manner* Accountable for developing and approving Service / Vendor strategy and procedures* Accountable for delivering all Service / Vendor activities in accordance with the Project schedule / budget and ensuring high standards are maintained and continuously improved.

Key Responsibilities

* Supervise and support day-to-day Service / Vendor activities / personnel in the safe and structured delivery of the work scope and processes, ensuring all applicable site / Project safety procedures are fully and properly implemented.* Demonstrate high profile and visible safety leadership by example and communication with teams.* Provide support and training to Service / Vendor personnel, ensuring personnel are competent and possess the required skills.* Actively participate in all Company and Project safety initiatives.* Constantly strive to obtain maximum productivity and economical use of labour and equipment in order to keep costs within budget.* Study, assess and verify all Service / Vendor drawings, specifications and instructions and escalate any issues identified.* Assist in the development, issue and updating of all applicable Service / Vendor strategies, procedures / working practices and system / sub-system boundary P&ID's required for the delivery of the Service / Vendor process - ensure compliance with all Project standards, specifications and procedures.* Ensure that all work is to the required standard and that all drawings, specifications, inspections and certifications are strictly adhered to as well as all Company systems of quality assurance.* Liaise with the Project Engineering office to ensure P&ID's and other drawings are produced in line with Service / Vendor requirements.* Co-ordinate the mobilisation and de-mobilisation of Services / Vendor resources to meet schedule requirements. This will include the necessary tooling and temporary requirements which are to be managed and controlled in a cost-effective manner.* Oversee the preparation of Jobcards for Service / Vendor activities and ensure these are approved and input into the Project schedule.* Ensure, before any work commences, that all items of material, equipment, scaffolding etc required are available to avoid abortive and unproductive use of labour.* Liaise with Project personnel to identify and deliver early Project gains.* Provide/develop Service / Vendor input into Project design during the Project design phase.* Monitor and report Service / Vendor progress on a regular basis - daily, weekly, monthly, and escalate any issues / concerns.* Manage / review all change control associated with the Service / Vendor process.* Audit site / Project activities on a regular basis to ensure all compliance with Project safety, environmental and quality requirements.* Interface with Project Management and Client representatives on all matters applicable to Service / Vendor, providing accurate reporting on status including identification of issues or concerns which may impact Project delivery.* Liaise with Client Representatives to ensure, where applicable / required, Service / Vendor data / services are supplied.* Liaise with Construction / Completions / Commissioning teams in the development of Project handover strategy and sequence.* Attend Permit to Work meetings and approve work permits.* Maintain primary contact and a good working relationship with Service / Vendor Management and site representatives. Be fully familiar with their methods of construction, scheduling and procedures to resolve any apparent conflicts and ensure they are fully aware of their obligations and responsibilities.* Ensure, before any variation work is carried out by a Service / Vendor that an authorised instruction has been provided.

Role Requirements

Qualifications / Training

Essential:

* Minimum HNC in a related subject* Recognised O&G discipline background* Fully conversant with Project Management Systems Service / Vendor practices and procedures* IT Literate (Excel / Word / Powerpoint etc)* BOSIET / Approved Offshore Medical / CA EBS / MIST / Safety Passport* Attain 100% compliance for all pre-mobilisation training requirements prior to deployment* Attain 100% compliance for all post-mobilisation training requirements within 12 months of contract start

Desirable:

* Degree educated in an Engineering related subject* APM Level D qualification, or above* Management NVQ level 4/5

Experience

Essential:

* Demonstrable experience in similar role or senior position in Construction Projects* Delivery focused with proven experience in achieving Project goals whilst maintaining high standards in HSEQ at all times* Extensive knowledge of the Services / Vendor process, its implementation and management. Fully conversant with Project management tools* Experienced in the production of detailed procedures / documents / reports* Experienced in the management of personnel and all aspects of team working* Extensive knowledge of O&G related HSEQ safe working practices/procedures* Able to deliver training to personnel within the Services / Vendor team - commitment to develop team members* Able to interface and interact with Management and Client Representatives at all levels* Detailed understanding of modern planning systems and their use in the execution of Services / Vendor as well as Project workscopes* Detailed knowledge of the Services / Vendor process and associated systems* Detailed knowledge of Permit to Work systems

Desirable:

* Conversant with Tendering / Estimating processes