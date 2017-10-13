About the Role:

Good Morning,

My client based in Newbury is actively looking for an 4 month contractor working as an Setting Out Engineer on a major rail infrastructure project. It is essential that the ideal candidate has a strong rail/civil background, as the candidate will heavily be working on the construction of new substations. The role is to start at the end of October and will the candidate will be working on 9 hour shifts. The responsibility of the engineer will be setting out concrete bases and fencing , preparing ITP's, checking concrete pours and quantities. Must be able to use total station and all engineering equipment. The ideal candidate must be immediately available.

Key Requirements:

* Total Station / EDM (Essential)* Rail Experience* At least 3 years of experience as a setting out engineer on civil based projects.

Duration: 4 Months

Location: Newbury

Daily Rate: Negotiable

If you or anyone else is interested, please let me know by sending your CV and I will be in touch.

Looking to interview at the start of next week.