Shale Drilling Supervisor

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsible for directing, supervising, and optimizing all wellsite completion/workover operations and logistics. Driver of wellsite performance through job planning and post-operational reviews. Lead all pre-tour, major JRA, and weekly safety meetings. Ensure compliance with company policies, standards, and procedures.



- Responsible for all wellsite operations



- Ensuring all HSE standards are being followed



- Oversight of cost reporting at wellsite



Operations:



- Review all major equipment prior to first application or operational changes



- Provide handover notes for relief, outlining critical operations details



- Strong leadership ability and vision



- Provide feedback on deployment assignments of D&C personnel



- Ensure client policies and procedures are effectively followed



- Conduct and document tests required in the client completion/workover program critical elements list (CEL)



- Ensure daily reports are submitted in a timely accurate manner



- Utilize Management of Change (MOC)



- Ensure all required drills are conducted and document response times



- Maintain copies of pressure test charts at wellsite for historical record



- Assist incident investigations at the wellsite and assist with resulting actions



Costs:



- Be familiar with contractual terms of primary contractor



HSE & Risk:



- Ensure "Stop the Job" authority is understood by contractors' personnel



- Maintain muster list and ensure crews understand emergency response plan



- Verify operations are in compliance with HSE standards



- Ensure all incidents are fully reported and investigated



- Supervise all critical lifts and mobilization operations



- Manage and Direct concurrent operations (SIMOPS) at the wellsite



- Review proposed D&C policies and standards



- Inspect third party equipment prior to acceptance at wellsite



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Requirements

* 3+ years in drilling, completions, and workover industry. Coil tubing/wireline/zipper frac experience/valid well control experience

* Needing Haynesville experience (highly preferred but not required),

* Wellsite experience with horizontal wells

* Contractor supervisor experience a plus

* Completed basic drilling/completion/intervention technical courses

o SafeLand USA (Basic Orientation)

o SafeLand USA (H2S Clear)

* - Valid Well Control Certificate (IADC WellSharp)



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.