Shale Drilling Supervisor (D&C)

The candidate must have Eagle Ford, Permian and Haynesville Shale experience.



Requirements

* Minimum of high school diploma, college degree preferred

* 7+ years in drilling, completions, workover. previous experience working as a Drilling Supervisor or Foreman or as a Contractor Tool pusher; excellent knowledge of operation of drilling rig, workover rig, and/or completion spread and reasonable knowledge of well drilling, completion and workover operations

* 2+ years of wellsite supervisor experience (preferred)

* Engineering / operations experience in different well types and/or basins

* Advanced drilling / completion / well intervention technical courses.



About Fircroft:

