Shale Gas expert - Karachi, Pakistan

Company
Leap29
Location
United States,North America
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Geosciences Jobs
Job ID
634260
Posted on
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 - 8:45am
About the Role:My Client is a large Operator based in Pakistan looking for a Shale Gas Expert to work on new wells.
The Geologist will be required to have :
20-25 years experience in Shale gas projects, specifically North America experience
Conducted Shale Gas projects within the last 3 years
Experience of working with multi disciplinary teams
Experience in Reservoir Quality data and formation Micro imaging
Review and improve quality of output and provide assurance
Experience in completion quality data like MEM stress profiles, DFIT and provide information to the drilling teams
Exploration experience
The project is an 8 month renewable contract and all accommodation and flights will be provided
Please apply if you feel you are suitable
