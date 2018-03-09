Shale Gas expert - Karachi, Pakistan

Company Leap29 Location Afghanistan,Central Asia Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Geosciences Jobs Job ID 637461 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is a large Operator based in Pakistan looking for a Shale Gas Expert to work on new wells.



The Geologist will be required to have :

20-25 years experience in Shale gas projects, specifically North America experience

Conducted Shale Gas projects within the last 3 years

Experience of working with multi disciplinary teams

Experience in Reservoir Quality data and formation Micro imaging

Review and improve quality of output and provide assurance

Experience in completion quality data like MEM stress profiles, DFIT and provide information to the drilling teams

Exploration experience



The project is an 8 month renewable contract and all accommodation and flights will be provided

Please apply if you feel you are suitable

