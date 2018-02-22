About the Role:
SharePoint Developer - 12 Month Contract - Abu Dhabi - Start date March
Applications / Developer / Designer
Progressive GE are looking for a talented SharePoint Developer to become part of a leading Oil & Gas service. You will be joining a vibrant team, full of energy based in Abu Dhabi for a 12 month extendable contract.
Responsible for:
* Current graphics design and .NET technologies to develop, modify, maintain SharePoint internal portals. Design, develop, and manage site content and capabilities and provide daily onsite maintenance of the existing internal portals.
* Multiple green field projects (websites, mobile apps) - therefore the ability to code from scratch is a must.
Throughout the 12 month you will be the main point of contact for any SharePoint designing, development, line of support and maintaining.
Requirements:
* 4 year's minimum hands on SharePoint experience
* Full stack developer (both back-end & front-end experience) who is able to create and developer a website from scratch
* Solid end user with the overall feel of the end result - UI/UX - Visually talented
* SQL / Databases / Tableau
* Power apps (mobile applications - cloud based)
* Power BI
* Office 365
* Passionate about coding and designing
* Excellent communication Skills
* Strong work ethic - high energy
* Flexible to travel ( once or twice a month)
* Should be able to meet tight deadlines and be through and precise in their work and be able to multi task
* Take initiate and be pre-emptive
* Degree in Computer Science or related to Software Development
If you are interested in this position please send me your CV in word format to a.haydn-
**Interviews are happening next week**
Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.