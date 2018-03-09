About the Role:

WorleyPasons, is looking for a Shutdown Coordinator to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in our Aberdeen offices for a duration of approximately 6 months for a Walk To Work campaign.

You will join our Construction Management Team of highly experienced and competent construction personnel who manage and facilitate construction teams, materials, tools, plant and equipment. We execute established 'best practice' construction working practices, procedures and systems, supporting safe and effective execution of Brownfield and Asset Management projects both onshore and offshore. The Construction function responsibilities include; input into design ensuring implementation of construction best practice and development of optimum, sequenced build philosophies in support of schedule and cost reduction Management and execution of offshore hook up of new facilities and extensive offshore modification work scopes (Brownfield). In addition, the provision of construction management services globally, to manage third party construction and fabrication facilities on behalf of clients.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* To ensure that all Project/Company HSE goals are achieved and where possible exceeded* To ensure that all construction personnel at Project level are aware of / implement safe working practices / procedures and are provided with a safe working environment* Deliver a high standard construction capability at Project level, ensuring a consistent and efficient approach is implemented at all times* Implementation of a continuous improvement philosophy across the shutdown process, delivering best practices at all times* Management and support of all shutdown personnel* Maintain and deliver the shutdown function within budget, and, where applicable, implement cost saving initiatives* To study and assess the relevant drawings, specifications and instructions for his specific or functional area of responsibility* To verify that the drawings and specifications provide adequate instructions for the work and advise the Shutdown Manager and/or Project Manager of any deficiencies or clarifications needed* To review, in co-operation with the Shutdown Manager and/or Project Manager, and agree the overall site programme for his area of responsibility including Sub-contractors' programmes* To identify any problem areas in the programmes, discuss with the Shutdown Manager and/or Project Manager and agree a solution* To ensure, before any variation work is carried out by a sub-contractor that an authorised instruction is given by the Shutdown Manager and/or Project Manager* To ensure that all work is to the required standard and that all drawings, specifications, inspections and certifications are strictly adhered to* To provide technical assistance to the Shutdown Manager in the compilation of cost and progress reports* To ensure that WorleyParsons Construction and the Sub-contractors programmes are produced and monitored in accordance with the requirements of the contract

Role Requirements

* Minimum HNC in an Engineering related subject* Recognised O&G discipline background* Fully conversant with Project Management Systems with extensive knowledge of Shutdown / Construction / Commissioning practices and procedures* IT Literate (Excel / Word / Powerpoint etc) with experience in Completions Management Databases* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical - essential for an offshore position.* Walk to Work experience preferred