About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Shutdown Planner, based in Aberdeen.

Responsibilities include:

Manage the shutdown planning input to the assigned asset

Develop detailed shutdown schedules in Primavera, identifying critical path activities, overall shutdown durations and resource requirements.

Develop detailed shutdown manpower histograms within POB constraints, and provide advice on the most efficient use of resources in implementing the shutdown activities.

Monitor and control planning activities through all phases of the shutdown lifecycle; long term planning; strategy; preparation; pre-work; work; post work and feedback.

Analyse the detailed shutdown plans, identify potential conflicts and deviations and propose solutions to optimise the overall shutdown schedule.

Produce and issue progress S curves to allow visual representation of plan and progress

Prepare / present planning data for ad-hoc and regular meetings, Partner, and Contractor's Management.

Ensure the maintenance management system is maintained for all planned shutdown activities to reflect the schedule and resource requirements within the overall integrated shutdown plan.

Ensure schedule and resource actuals, and lessons learnt for PM activities are captured in maintenance plans during the closeout phase, to ensure continuous improvement for future repeat shutdown PM activities.

Liaise with Contractor's Management and planning representatives to clarify and ensure the delivery of planning information in accordance with the requirements of the overall shutdown strategy.

Develop and maintain good working relationships with site personnel through effective communication and where required, making visits to the offshore installations.

Qualifications/ Experience

HNC / HND in a technical subject

Ability to deal with a continuously changing and demanding environment and strong prioritisations skills

Highly experienced in the use of Primavera

Knowledge of SAP or Maximo preferred

Significant knowledge of offshore / terminal plant and equipment maintenance systems

Ideally candidates will be in possession of a current Offshore Survival Certificate, MIST and Offshore Medical Certificate

Contract position

