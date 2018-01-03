About the Role:

My client based in the Hampshire region is actively looking for a Site Agent within our Highways Division. The project will involve maintaining the roads and surfacing of a major motorway. This is a great opportunity for skilled Highways professionals to be part of a successful team.

Key Responsibilities:

* Comfortable working alongside the commercial team* Day to day responsibility for delivery of projects from contract award to issue of defects certificate, maintaining and maximising quality of service and profitability* Build long term relationships with clients, joint venture partners, contractors and other key stakeholders* Undertake role of the Site Safety Supervisor* Monitor the capability of staff and contractors to undertake current and prospective workloads and report to site management* Identify \ Assist to introduce new processes, techniques and innovations on site* Plan and co-ordinate the projects as allocated, ensuring the correct administering of the Contractual Processes* Undertake traffic management programming and management* Administer the cost forecast, valuation and reporting systems, maximise cash flow and profitability

Experience and Qualifications:

* Background in Highway Construction, Earthworks & Structures* Previous experience in site management* Ideally previous experience gained from a main contractor* SMSTS* CSCS card* Thorough understanding of commercial and procurement processes* Thorough understanding of project planning and monitoring processes* Computer Literate

Duration: 6 Months plus

Location: South East

Rate: Negotiable

