Site O&M WInd Technician

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Amarillo
Salary 
$20 to $24 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Technician Jobs
Job ID 
618085
Posted on 
Friday, October 6, 2017 - 11:26am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

This Site O&M Wind Technician position is with a Major Owner/Operator within the Texas Panhandle.

Responsibilities include:


* Perform maintenance, repair or replacement of parts to correct malfunctions while following all safety process and procedures
* Troubleshoot complicated mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical problems on variable pitch, variable speed turbines
* Help in all areas of site operations
* Perform all mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical component maintenance, repair or replacement of parts
* Perform some diagnostic electrical analysis
* Document all work performed using computer based service reporting procedures

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.