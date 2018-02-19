Site Operations Technician

About the Role:

The Role:

The operations technician is a key role within the day to day site operations team. The role covers three main activities and the incumbent will be employed in a role that best suits their skillset. Over time, the operations technician is expected to learn all three roles and progress towards a seasoned senior technician, paying particular attention to managing the risk of high and medium risk activities.



This role plays a vital role in the management of plant operation. You will ensure that that appropriate controls, risk assessments and approvals are in place before activities which fall outside of standard procedures are followed, and it is expected that you proactively take steps to ensure compliance with required procedures.



This is a shift based role





All roles report to the Site Shift Manager.

All roles are responsible for:



* Controlling and monitoring the performance of the SCP assets within their operating envelopes.

* Being proactive in identification, resolution and reporting of issues that may compromise safety or reliability, working with colleagues from a variety of disciplines, third parties and service providers to ensure that safe operation is at the forefront of everything that we do.

* Carry out various routines to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the SCP assets.

* Follow plant procedures to manage equipment upsets, shutdowns and restarts.

* Help prepare permits to work for Site Operations assets.

* Permit signatory for safe systems of work.

* Work closely with key stakeholders such as the SCP management, engineers, third parties, maintenance and project teams to develop safe and feasible methods of work.

* Conduct the necessary work site surveys, preparations, isolations and gas testing in accordance with the permit conditions.

* Regularly monitor the work to ensure compliance with PTW conditions considering changing conditions.

* Identify new or emerging issues and use the CMMS system to log notifications for maintenance.

* Assist with training and the passing out of candidate Technicians.



Field Technician:

Responsible for:

* Support the Control Room Technician and Site Shift manager.

* Carry out isolations and preparation for maintenance activities.



Control Room Technician:

Responsible for:

* Operating the Site Operations assets from a centralised Distributed Control System

* Utilising the Field and Jetty Technicians to operate the outside infrastructure.



Jetty Technician:

Responsible for:

* All activities related to Ship loading of multiple products including hose management, ship-to-shore connections and loading/offloading operations.

* Compliance to port authorities and third party regulations.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* NVQ level 3 qualifications or the equivalent level of experience in industrial plant or formal qualifications (GCSE or equivalent) in relevant technical subjects and a good aptitude for IT systems are necessary

* Excellent working knowledge of Control of Work and Permit to Work standards.

* Good working knowledge of all Site Standing Orders.

* Demonstrate experience of working as part of a team and acting like an owner with a proven ability to meet challenging deadlines.

* Proven track record of following complex procedures or working instructions, and experience of working in a hazardous environment where safe working procedures are of paramount importance.

* Be a credible and authentic communicator, able to influence others positively.

* Be able to operate effectively in a delivery-focussed and often fast-paced environment and show evidence of successfully learning and adapting to new processes and procedures in a positive way.

* Good organisational skills including working



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* It would increase your suitability to this role if you have experience of hot work requirements in hazardous areas, confined space entry and have a NEBOSH General certificate.

* Plant operational experience and relevant experience gained from working with contractors.

* Operations or Maintenance Technician experience.



