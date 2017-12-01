Site Quality Coordinator II

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

* Responsible to implement Project Quality Plan in assigned scope of work

* Monitor construction activities and ensure compliance with approved processes and procedures

* Plan and coordinate inspection activities for discipline inspectors at site and reports to the Site Manager of Quality Surveillance issues, status and metrics

* Implement the Construction Surveillance Program according to the approved Surveillance Plan



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Promote Quality awareness throughout the Site

* Ensure establishment and proper implementation of adequate control processes within the site inspection activities, as stipulated in the Project Plan and the Project Quality Plan

* Schedules and coordinates inspection activities on site

* Provide oversight of Contractor's implementation of their construction processes and procedures through execution of the Construction Surveillance



Program

- Approve Contractor's Quality organization and monitor performance of key Quality Assurance (QA) staff

- Review and comment on Contractor's Site Quality Plan and Inspection and Test Plans (ITPs)

- Participate in review of any proposed subcontractors not on approved bidders list

- Monitor and audit implementation of Contractor's Quality Program

- Ensure Contractor's surveillance activities are commensurate with Criticality Ratings

- Review Contractor's site quality audit schedule, monitor contractor's site audit program, and participate in selected site audits

- Evaluate and monitor implementation of Contractor's site quality management systems

- Ensure Contractor is performing quality reporting per the contract



* Develops and coordinates Site Audit Schedule and conducts site audits

* Monitor, investigate, identify and raise site quality issues to the Project Team

* Provide site Quality training as required for site inspection personnel

* Assist Sites in selection of Discipline Inspectors and Quality Specialists

* Supervise Discipline Inspectors and Quality Specialists including correlation / review of their daily reports

* Utilize Construction Surveillance Program, evaluate quality metrics and provide reports to responsible line management, Quality Manager and function, as required

* Advises and informs Site Manager on Quality issues, status and metrics

* Review and assist in development of Quality portion of site close-out reports as necessary

* Ensure previous company's lessons learned are reviewed and that new company's learned are identified



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

* Experience in quality assurance/control of field construction and completions activities

* Technical training or high school diploma

* Technical discipline certifications commensurate with work experience

* Willing and able to business travel (domestic/overseas) to project sites to provide various levels of support



This is a level 2 position: 10 to 20 years of related experience is required

- Confirm pipe and equipment installation methods and activities are in compliance with project specifications and standards, industry codes, and generally acceptable practices.



