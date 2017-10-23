Site Responsible Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

* Ensuring continuity of Service Activities and requirements on sites.

* Reviewing Site Visit Reports and ensuring follow-up actions and recommendations are pursued. (Actual tasks may be delegated to others.)

* Responsible for maintaining Site Manual.

(Actual update task may be delegated to others.)

* Regular Task / Activity planning and progress reporting.

* Maintain Integrity of all Systems.

* Ensure Cyber Security Systems and Procedures are maintained.

* Preparation of Design Specifications, Test Procedures, Method Statements and Scopes of Work for modifications and upgrades as required.

* Witness testing on behalf of Client for any system related modifications.

* Provision of ad-hoc support and site attendance as requested.

* Maintenance and Configuration alignment of Client Development System. (Production Logs

Booking System etc)

* Continual System Performance Reviews and improvement recommendations

* System Modifications, Participation in formal drafting of SOR's for Client approval

* Spares Management

* Site based training of Client personnel

* Emergency Response / Call Out

* Management and Coordination of Ad-Hoc Work-scopes





Regular Task / Activity planning and progress reporting

* Weekly Update Reports to Client detailing EQs/VSM/Service Desk/Supportline and other non-contract tasks worked on and any additional comments.

* Face to face weekly meeting with Client to review and refocus priority of work.

* Forecasting visits to site, including PMs.



Maintain Integrity of all Systems

* Scheduled PM visits

* Maintenance of EQ Database/Service Desk activities



Ensure Security Systems and Procedures are maintained

* Follow Client specific procedures

* Test and issue monthly Client Approved Antivirus Definitions on CD to site

* All software items being shipped to site must be on CD

* Maintain an efficient disaster recovery mechanism



Preparation of specs, test procedures, method statements and scopes of work for modifications and upgrades as required



Witness testing on behalf of Client for any system related modifications



Provision of ad-hoc tech support and site attendance as requested



Maintenance and configuration alignment Development System

* Keeping the reference systems synchronised to live systems (using site backups)

* Reconfigure reference systems as per project requirements

* Maintain up to date booking system record.

* Maintain up to date development system production log



Continual System Performance Reviews and improvement recommendations



System Modifications, Participation in formal drafting of SOR's for client approval

* Reviewing existing system configurations and understanding the impact of requirements on both the hardware and software elements.

* Functional Safety



Materials Management

* Bonded spares audit

* Parts movement tracking



Site based training of Client personnel



Emergency Response / Call Out

* Go to site in case of emergency, even though you may not necessarily be the on call engineer.



Management and Coordination of Ad-Hoc Work-scopes



The Company:

Our client is a leader in power and automation technologies that enable utility and industry customers to improve performance while lowering environmental impact. They operate in around 100 countries employing over 145,000 people.



