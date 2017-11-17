About the Role:

My client based in London is actively looking for a 12 month contractor working as a site supervisor.

To assist the Works and / or Construction Manager in delivering allocated tasks safely and in accordance with legislation, while effectively supervising and delivering approved construction tasks to the agreed resource and programme timescales.

What makes this role unique?

You will be responsible for the submission of accurate site records to enable effective monitoring of programme and cost plans as requested to agreed format as applicable.

What will this role involve?

* Promote safe working practices, ensure full implementation and compliance with safety responsibility statement below* Manage on-site changes to ensure that activities are completed as programmed* Actively manage and report any on-site changes / variations to planned site activities* Ensure that tool box talks, task briefs and COSS briefs are carried out for all work tasks prior to commencement of work for allocated contracts* Ensure that all allocated tasks are undertaken in accordance with the planned safe method of working* Responsible for ordering and receipt of site deliverables, timely returns of goods receipts notices as instructed* Responsible for ordering and receipt of site plant, including security and timely off-hire as instructed* Supervise sub contractors, contract staff and direct labour for allocated site activities* Carry out performance reviews for direct reports, administering poor performance, attendance management and disciplinary procedures as applicable* Undertake PDRs and staff development of direct reports where applicable* The role is one of site supervision and based generally in a site environment* It is a requirement of the role to attend site on a regular basis (including night time)

Location: London

Duration: 12 Months

Rate: Negotiable

Looking to interview the suitable candidate next week.

Looking to interview the suitable candidate next week.

