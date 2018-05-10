Company
About the Role:
The Role:
Fircroft is Looking to hire a Site Supervisor to be based in Mecca- Saudi Arabia.
Role: Site Supervisor
- Telecom Background 3 years experience
- 2G/3G Site Work
- Transmission Experience
- Troubleshooting
- General Telecom Scope
Interested candidates please share your CV with me at
The Company:
A Major Multinational Telecom Company
