About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Site Support Temporary Process Engineer, based in Westhill Aberdeenshire



Responsibilities will include:

Analyse and resolve production / process issues utilising appropriate techniques, liaising with asset Field Operations, Performance and Growth and SHE departments and with Group / 3rd party specialists where necessary

Propose and justify modifications to improve safety, reliability, efficiency, production, environmental and cost performance.

Provide support to the site and to Maintenance and Inspection discipline engineers to ensure timely and effective delivery of modifications, including initiation of cases, design and engineering, assisting with the preparation of work packs, implementation on site and close-out

Perform process studies for plant modifications related to process discipline or multi-discipline.

Ensure preparation of clear, concise and comprehensive RFM dossiers, and effective handover to asset Maintenance Team or 3rd Party Engineering Company for detailed engineering and implementation.

Provide process engineering input into the resolution of Downgraded Situations

When relevant, review and comment on RFM dossiers.

Ensure appropriate process engineering input to HAZOPs, HAZIDs, Risk Assessments, SIL assessments and other technical safety assessments / audits, both during the actual assessment and during subsequent action resolution.

Ensure appropriate process engineering input to Commercial and Development studies carried out by the Performance and Growth Team.

Ensure appropriate engineering assistance to Shutdown Team.

Check work progress for other team members.

Monitor costs and ensure that expenditures are within budget values



Qualifications & Experience

Degree in Chemical/Petroleum Engineering or equivalent

Extensive experience in oil and gas process/production or refining

Chartered or equivalent

Extensive knowledge of onshore/offshore process and production systems

Knowledge of industry norms and specifications

Knowledge of Company Rules and General Specifications

Experience of working on an onshore/offshore production facility



Contract position



