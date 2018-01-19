About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity to join a dynamic and growing team, based at our operation at Dorset.



The primary focus of the role will be as the lead slickline supervisor for all slickline operations at Wytch Farm.



The role will also involve training incumbent members of the wells team in slickline operations and maintain all slickline equipment.

Effective communication skills and the ability to work within a multi-discipline environment are essential, as is self motivation and the ability to self-direct.

This role will report to the Well Intervention Engineer and is a Monday to Friday role with requirement to provide night shift and weekend cover as the work dictates.



Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:



Supervising all slickline work, rig and well services

Preparation of slickline operations including assistance with program writing

Training well service crew and rig crew as slickline assistants

Training experienced slickline assistant and slickline supervisor

Maintenance of slickline unit

Maintenance of slickline tools

Maintenance of PCE

Carrying out maintenance on site, coordinating third party certification & maintain records

Updating of slickline procedures

Advising on new tools, sourcing quotes

Managing of stock of slick set valves & tools

Maintaining records of all slickline work carried out and all tools installed downhole

Prepare permits on P2W

Act as forklift driver, slinger & banksman for well service operations

Assist with well service and rig operations as required



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? Slickline experience required

? Maximo & P2W competence

? Lifting & Slinging to level Rigger 1

? Qualified to drive forklift



