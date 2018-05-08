Smart Plant 3D Designer

About the Role:

The position is for a Smart Plant 3D Power User who will be responsible for the implementation of S3D development objectives.



The incumbent is also responsible for the design of a variety of industrial and chemical process facilities.

Individual must have experience in the design of piping and support systems in accordance with ASME B31.3. Emphasis is on the development of constructible and cost effective 3D plant models.

The individual must have good interpersonal and communication skills that will complement a diverse team.



Specific Skill Requirements:



Minimum 10 years piping design experience, 5 of which are in Smart Plant 3D

Minimum 5 years administrating Smart Plant 3D



Candidate should be able to perform the following:



Translate design group needs into S3D development objectives

Implement changes and upgrades to Smart Plant 3D

Create component and equipment catalogs in Smart Plant 3D

Create and manage a pipe support catalog

Copy and manipulate existing projects and models

Create and manipulate piping and support drawings



Attention to detail and ability to work independently is a must

Cryogenic design experience is a plus

Experience leading design projects is a significant plus

Working knowledge of Microsoft office software, particularly Excel, is preferred

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.