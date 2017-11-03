SmartPlant Foundation (SPF) Administrator

About the Role:

Recommend, design, test and/or implement appropriate methods for disaster recovery of production databases

Develop and maintain appropriate database maintenance procedures for production database servers

Develop and maintain standardized server jobs to perform replication, notification and integration services

Team with operational personnel to gather and test data to ensure integrity of production databases

Provide information required to perform tasks and provide implications of requested changes/modifications to existing engineering infrastructure

Work with remote execution centers to ensure data integrity and productivity of activities.

Up to 20% travel requirement

Test changes/fixes to server environment for release to production

Setup new SPF Plants and make available for an integrated environment within the SmartPlant Enterprise

Provide detailed communication with all personnel regarding operational requests for improvement of discipline technologies and their interaction with work processes

Provide analytic feedback and recommendations to management regarding the state of technology being utilized in project execution

BA/BS in related field preferred, or equivalent years of experience

Generally 10+ years of experience of SPF Administration including Project Information Management

Possess a thorough knowledge of the Intergraph Smart Plant architecture

Possess a thorough working knowledge of analytic interpretation of data models and environments

Experience with Intergraph SmartPlant Enterprise work processes

Experience with implementing and managing enterprise level engineering information technology in a client-server environment

Ability to accomplish common business objectives in a team environment

Possess a working knowledge or relational database management systems (RDBMS)

Possess a working knowledge of programming automation using Microsoft Visual Studio. Net and Visual Basic 6.

Possess superior communications skills both written and verbal

Ability to provide leadership in delivering enterprise level solutions to business operations

SmartPlant Foundation development/ training/ support

Experience with Oracle

The purpose of the SmartPlant Foundation Administrator is to provide system administration functions to ensure the enterprise meets uptime requirements and business objectives. This position is focused on project applications’ use, implementation and improvement. This may include tasks such as database maintenance and monitoring, client and server application implementation of software and automation development.Preference is for direct hire to be based in Houston but will also consider on a contract basis and working remotely.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.